Vote for your W88 Player of the Month for January

1 Hour ago

Palace ended the month of January as they started it, with an impressive win in south London lit up by a special Eberechi Eze goal – and you can have your say by voting for your W88 Player of the Month now.

Eze’s powerful winner against Wolves secured an important victory for the Eagles, but it was a month that saw a series of impressive performances from those in defence and in attack.

Vicente Guaita – who won last month’s award – has followed his excellent performances over the festive period with an impressive January, during which he kept another three clean sheets.

Also starring in defence was James Tomkins, whose Man of the Match performance at the Emirates Stadium secured a valuable point against Arsenal.

Eze’s attacking colleagues have also been key, with goals from Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi, and an excellent shift from Jordan Ayew.

To have your say, cast your vote for the W88 Player of the Month for January in the poll below:

