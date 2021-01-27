Watch Palace U23s v Norwich City LIVE

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Norwich City on Monday (1st February, 14:00 GMT) as they look to return to their excellent home form after defeat last time out.

Palace were unlucky to be on the wrong end of a 3-2 thriller against Fulham after fighting back from two goals down, and have the chance to bounce back against the Canaries on Monday.

The Eagles are now competing as a Category 1 Academy, and sit level on points with Norwich in Premier League 2 – the two sides have a near-identical record, Palace just ahead by virtue of goals scored.

After three straight wins at home, Palace can bounce back from disappointment against Fulham – and get some revenge on Norwich for their defeat in late September.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Norwich for free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members – supporters who refunded any amount of the 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 14:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00am GMT on Monday (1st), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.