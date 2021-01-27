Watch Zaha and Batshuayi's efforts from West Ham clash

Despite scoring opening- and dying-seconds goals, Crystal Palace fell to high-flying West Ham United on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles opened the clash with Wilfried Zaha's impressive early strike and closed proceedings when Michy Batshuayi netted in the 97th-minute.

However, conceding twice to Tomas Soucek and once from a Craig Dawson header meant Palace would take nothing from their work as the Hammers moved up to fourth.

Zaha and Batshuayi's efforts were undoubted highlights from a frustrating evening, as was a spectacular save by Vicente Guaita to deny Michail Antonio.

