Amber Stobbs and Cherelle Khassal to leave Crystal Palace

2 Hours ago

Amber Stobbs and Cherelle Khassal will leave Crystal Palace after two years at the club.

Stobbs has been a key part of Dean Davenport’s side in the Women’s Championship, playing 17 times in all competitions during a tough 2020/21 season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

After a spell at Palace as a youngster, Stobbs spent time at the Academies of Arsenal and Chelsea, before spending time with Hofstra Pride while at Hofstra University in New York. She joined Palace after spells with fellow London sides West Ham United – where she captained the side scoring 16 league goals during the 2017/18 season – and Charlton Athletic.

Khassal has led the line for Palace for much of the season, scoring seven times in 22 appearances. She is a Republic of Ireland international who also spent time across the pond: she was named Player of the Year at Santa Clarita Blue Heat in 2010.

Everyone at Crystal Palace thanks Amber and Cherelle for their time at the club and wishes them well in the future.

READ NEXT: Palace Women thank players released at the end of 20/21

