Bianca Baptiste scoops Utilita Women’s Player of the Season

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s top scorer Bianca Baptiste has been named Utilita Women’s Player of the Season for her ruthless campaign in front of goal throughout 2020/21.

Baptiste netted 14 times from all competitions, with eight league goals helping Palace secure their strongest finish yet as Dean Davenport’s side finished seventh.

Crystal Palace Head of Sport Science Scott Guyett earns Chairman's Award for Outstanding Contribution 2021

5 Hours ago

One standout effort saw Baptiste bag an eye-catching solo goal against Blackburn Rovers and six strikes made her the Women’s League Cup top scorer.

Discussing the forward, manager Davenport said: “I feel she has really contributed this season to the club. When she first turned up to the club we saw glimpses of what she can do; those glimpses have now come to the forefront. Not just with assisting goals, but with scoring goals.”

Through a smile, Baptiste herself added: “It means a lot, to be honest with you. I’ve definitely worked hard this season. I thank the girls as well, they’ve been a great asset, and the coaches. I think we’ve done really well this season… I’ve scored 14 and I’m happy with that, considering last season was one!

“I think [what’s changed] is my confidence. I got a bit of a knockback last season so I didn’t perform at my best. But being here with the girls and creating some special friendship bonds, they’ve pushed me and helped me develop.”

Watch the full End of Season Awards show below!

