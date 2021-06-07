Skip to site footer
Kouyate and Ayew receive international call-ups

11 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate have received call-ups to the Ghana and Senegal international squads respectively.

Palace forward Ayew joins the Black Stars to take on Morocco on Tuesday, 8th June and Ivory Coast four days later - in preparation for World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia in September. Ayew will be hoping to top a stellar season with the Eagles by adding to his 18 goals in 64 international caps.

One of Palace's most reliable performers, Kouyate joins up with Senegal for their clash with Cape Verde on Tuesday, 8th June. Last time out for his country, he scored a 96th minute equaliser against Eswatini.

Keep on top of how both get on - as well as all the international Eagles involved in the European Championships which get going next week - by clicking here.

READ NEXT: Every result from Palace's international Eagles

