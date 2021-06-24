Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets available on general sale

Limited numbers of Crystal Palace Season Tickets for the 2021/22 campaign are now available on general sale, meaning supporters who did not have a 19/20 or 20/21 Season Ticket are able to purchase.

Prices are frozen at 19/20 rates, and start at £500 for adults, £335 for concessions and £250 for juniors.

Season Tickets are the easiest and best value for money way for supporters to book their place at Selhurst Park across the 21/22 campaign, subject to government guidelines.

The general sale offers those supporters who have not owned a Season Ticket in recent years or at all the chance to arrange their place among the Premier League’s most famous atmosphere.

