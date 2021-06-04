When Eagles Dare: all you need to know about Damien Delaney

Damien Delaney is an Irish centre-back who played for Crystal Palace between 2012-2018. He's one of the stars of new Palace series, When Eagles Dare. Find out more about him below!

Please note, there are some minor spoilers in the below. If you don't know Palace's story fully and haven't watched When Eagles Dare yet, find out how you can here!

Delaney joined the club from Ipswich Town under unique circumstances. He signed an initial three-month deal after his time at Ipswich came to an end due to injury.

He was considering a move away to America before then-manager Dougie Freedman called to offer him a short-term deal as cover for several injured centre-backs, as we found out in the second episode of When Eagles Dare.

Delaney made an instant impact, fitting into the team perfectly during the start of the 2012/13 season, securing himself a contract extension. He formed a formidable partnership alongside Peter Ramage at the heart of the defence.

He played an instrumental part in the 12/13 campaign with 45 appearances and three goals, helping the Eagles reach the play-offs.

The defender continued to be a stalwart in the team during Palace’s first four seasons back in the Premier League. In total, he made 193 appearances for the Eagles across six seasons, scoring seven times, and captaining the side when required.

He has since returned to his native Ireland to play for Waterford and his hometown club Cork City, before announcing his retirement in July 2019.

Delaney features prominently throughout all five episodes of When Eagles Dare, giving us unparalleled insight into his time at the club and the events during his first season there. Click here to get more info and watch When Eagles Dare.

