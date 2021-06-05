Skip to site footer
When Eagles Dare: all you need to know about Julián Speroni

Just now

Julián Speroni is an Argentinian goalkeeper who played for Crystal Palace between 2004-2019. He is often seen in new Palace series, When Eagles Dare. Find out more about him below!

Palace signed Speroni from Scottish club Dundee in summer 2004, after securing promotion back to the Premier League against West Ham United in the 2004 play-off final.

He was used sparingly during his first three seasons at the club, as Hungarian Gábor Király started ahead of him, but from 2007/08 he made the No.1 shirt his own. 

Speroni was ever-present during his first full season between the sticks in 2007/08, making 48 appearances in the Championship and helping the club reach the play-off semi-finals. He won Palace’s Player of the Season for that campaign and the two that followed.

Speroni continued to feature heavily in the side as the years progressed, establishing himself as the first-choice goalkeeper and fully committing himself to the club even during administration in 2010.

"I was close [to leaving]," Speroni reveals in the first episode of When Eagles Dare. "I had offers from other clubs, but then Phil [Alexander, CEO] said to me: 'If you're happy here then they want to make an offer for you to stay.'

"I thought: 'Well, if that's on the table, then there's no other option for me.' I want to stay, I've always wanted to stay." 

He remained ever-present during the 2012/13 season and he continued to feature during Palace’s first two seasons in the Premier League.

The Argentine won another Player of the Season award during Palace’s first campaign back in the Premier League in 2013/14. He remained at the club until 2019, when he announced his retirement just before his 40th birthday, bringing an end to his 15-year stay at the club.

With a testimonial in 2015, Speroni was recognised as a Palace legend long before his departure.

Speroni features throughout all five episodes of When Eagles Dare, giving us an insight into his time at the club and the events that unfolded. Click here to get more info and watch When Eagles Dare.

