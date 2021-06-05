When Eagles Dare: all you need to know about Mile Jedinak

Mile Jedinak is an Australian central midfielder who played for, and captained, Crystal Palace between 2011-2016. He appears frequently throughout new Palace series, When Eagles Dare. Find out more about him below!

Jedinak joined the Eagles in summer 2011 on a free transfer from Turkish side Gençlerbirliği. He was scouted by then-manager Dougie Freedman and first-team coach Tony Popovic, a fellow Australian.

“We went to see him, and straight away he was perfect. You know, the size for the Championship, he was very durable,” Freedman says in the first episode of When Eagles Dare.

Jedinak became an integral part of the side from the moment he walked through the doors at Palace. After finding his footing in his first season in English football, he managed to fully establish himself in 2012/13.

Injuries to club captain Paddy McCarthy saw Jedinak don the armband in the 12/13 season and his efforts were duly rewarded as he won the club’s Player of the Season award.

He continued to be captain and a constant presence for Palace in the Premier League, even leading the team to the 2016 FA Cup final.

In summer 2016, Jedinak joined Aston Villa after five years at Selhurst Park. He went on to help them to promotion, before retiring to be a part of the backroom staff.

The midfielder also made 79 appearances for Australia, scoring 20 goals and helping them lift the Asian Cup in 2015. He became the first Palace player to score at a World Cup when netting from the spot for the Socceroos in 2014.

Jedinak features throughout all five episodes of When Eagles Dare, giving us unparalleled insight into his time at the club and the events that unfolded. Click here to get more info and watch When Eagles Dare.

