When Eagles Dare: all you need to know about Peter Ramage

Peter Ramage is an English centre-back who played for Crystal Palace between 2011-2015. He features in every episode of new Palace series, When Eagles Dare. Find out more about him below!

Please note, there are some minor spoilers in the below. If you don't know Palace's story fully and haven't watched When Eagles Dare yet, find out how you can here!

After being released from Queens Park Rangers in summer 2012, Ramage put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Selhurst Park. He had previously played for the club on loan in the season before.

Ramage's loan spell was initially just a month long in August 2011, though it was extended until January 2012. He made 23 appearances in total and this paved the way for him to join the club on a permanent basis later that summer.

It was not a bad ride at all..



And spoiler alert, it ends with a walk up the steps of Wembley! ❤️🏆💙@CPFC https://t.co/nDDxJhesQs — Peter Ramage (@peterramage83) May 6, 2021

His versatility and ability to play across the back four was vital, though it was at centre-back where he found his calling, forming a formidable partnership with fellow defender Damien Delaney - who he also played with at QPR.

Ramage made 43 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions after joining on a permanent basis in the 2012/13 season, scoring four times.

After the 12/13 campaign he spent two seasons on loan at Barnsley before joining Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters on a permanent basis in 2015. He returned to England to feature for Coventry City and Leyton Orient, before retiring in Major League Soccer at Phoenix Rising F.C. in 2017.

He undertook his coaching badges while at Crystal Palace, and he is currently Under-23s assistant coach for Newcastle United - his boyhood club.

Ramage features throughout all five episodes of When Eagles Dare, giving us unparalleled insight into his time at the club and the events that unfolded. Click here to get more info and watch When Eagles Dare.

