Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

When Eagles Dare - answered: Steve Parish and the CPFC 2010 consortium

1 Hour ago

The first episode of When Eagles Dare takes a look back at the years before the 2012/13 season when the club was on the brink of being liquidated in 2010.

Crystal Palace were placed into administration on January 27th, midway through the 2009/10 Championship season, which meant a 10-point deduction and the club being thrown into a relegation fight in the remaining months of the campaign.

The Eagles fought right up until the final week of the season, where they faced Sheffield Wednesday in a crucial match that would ultimately decide their fate. A win or draw would save Palace, whereas defeat would keep Wednesday up instead.

Palace secured a 2-2 draw in what was dubbed ‘Survival Sunday’ and therefore saved the club from relegation. The work on the pitch was done, though off the pitch negotiations continued to save the club from going out of business.

Following protests at Lloyds Bank and Selhurst Park in early June, the club and Selhurst Park were saved in the last minute by Steve Parish and the CPFC 2010 consortium. 

The consortium consisted of three Palace fans who were local to the area: Parish, who was brought up in Forest Hill; Stephen Browett, from Upper Norwood; Martin Long, who grew up in Streatham, and Jeremy Hosking.

Along with their close proximity and support for the club, they had also previous business involvement with Palace as Parish and Long had sponsored the club’s shirts.

“The four of us just agreed to do it between us on a handshake, there was nothing written down,” Browett said in episode one of When Eagles Dare.

Each member took a 25% share each as the deals were rushed through to save the club, with Parish chairing the grueling negotiation process as a supporter protest helped swing the balance in Palace's favour.

With their collective input, the consortium saved Palace from likely collapse and also secured the ownership of both Selhurst Park and the training ground, allowing the club to rebuild ahead of the 2010/11 season.

You can read the inside story of the takeover here, find out more about the protest here, or brush up on all things When Eagles Dare here.

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

When Eagles Dare guide: Everything you need to know

7 Hours ago

When Eagles Dare is a five-part documentary series that predominantly looks back at Crystal Palace’s 2012/13 season and has now launched worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. All you need to know on it can...

Read full article

Club News

Ward reveals crucial strategy that led to Wembley success

15 Hours ago

Joel Ward stepped onto the field at Wembley early in his Palace career, having signed on the presumption he would have a relegation fight on his hands. At full-time, he stepped off it a hero, and a...

Read full article

Club News

When Eagles Dare - answered: administration, protests and survival in 2010

18 Hours ago

The first episode of When Eagles Dare takes a look back at the years before the 2012/13 season when the club was on the brink of being liquidated in 2010.

Read full article

Club News

Trailer for When Eagles Dare docuseries released

17 May 2021

The trailer for Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare has been released, and you can watch it below.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

When Eagles Dare guide: Everything you need to know

7 Hours ago

When Eagles Dare is a five-part documentary series that predominantly looks back at Crystal Palace’s 2012/13 season and has now launched worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. All you need to know on it can...

Read full article

Club News

Find out every winner from Crystal Palace’s End of Season Awards

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. presented eight awards to eight figures from the club at its End of Season Awards, with Vicente Guaita earning the Player of the Season accolade.

Read full article

Club News

Head of Sport Science Scott Guyett recognised for decade’s service

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s Head of Sport Science and Strength & Conditioning Scott Guyett has been recognised for over a decade’s service to the club as a recipient of the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding...

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace End of Season Awards 2021: All you need to know and how to watch

15 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace End of Season Awards aired on Thursday evening to reveal the winners of a range of accolades across the club, and you watch the show in full on demand now.

Read full article

View more