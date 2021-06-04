Skip to site footer
When Eagles Dare: your best reactions and what the reviews say

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace documentary When Eagles Dare has finally landed after weeks of anticipation and waiting.

Within hours of airing, hundreds of you started sharing your reactions to the five-part series focusing on Palace's remarkable story from 2010-13.

A few of you even burned the midnight oil and watched through the small hours of the morning, with some fans enjoying as the background to a late-night shift, some watching overseas and others committing to the cause simply to finish first.

When Eagles Dare also received positive reviews online, with its 'fascinating perspective' and 'genuinely enjoyable' storytelling praised and one saying the documentary is "clearly a series born from the love of Palace."

In a complimentary review, fanzine Five Year Plan write:

"This documentary is a love letter. Not just to the Palace team of 2012/2013, but to the people and the moments that make these stories so compelling. To the fans, the players and the club that sits at the heart of a South London community. Our community. Our Palace."
 

Similarly, PA Media and Express Sport reporters George Sessions and Sam Smith said: 

Once the series went live, fans got stuck in. Perhaps most notable was Yannick Bolasie, who not only features in When Eagles Dare, but was gripped while watching it, too.

Yeah, he really enjoyed it.

Other supporters shared their excitement and enjoyment, with a few reactions selected below:

Finally, a word from the Palace figures most closely involved in bringing When Eagles Dare to our screens: Sean Webb, Chris Grierson and James Woodroof:

READ NEXT: When Eagles Dare guide - Everything you need to know

Club News

When Eagles Dare: all you need to know about Damien Delaney

7 Hours ago

Damien Delaney is an Irish centre-back who played for Crystal Palace between 2012-2018. He's one of the stars of new Palace series, When Eagles Dare. Find out more about him below!

Read full article

Club News

When Eagles Dare: all you need to know about Jonny Williams

8 Hours ago

Jonny Williams is a Welsh midfielder who played for Crystal Palace from 2011 through to 2019. He features often in new Palace series, When Eagles Dare. Find out more about him below!

Read full article

Club News

When Eagles Dare: all you need to know about Wilfried Zaha

9 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha is a current Crystal Palace forward who has been at the club for over a decade. He features often in the new Palace series, When Eagles Dare. Find out more about him, including his...

Read full article

Club News

When Eagles Dare explained: Steve Parish and the CPFC 2010 consortium

11 Hours ago

The first episode of When Eagles Dare takes a look back at the years before the 2012/13 season when the club was on the brink of being liquidated in 2010.

Read full article

