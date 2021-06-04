When Eagles Dare: your best reactions and what the reviews say

Crystal Palace documentary When Eagles Dare has finally landed after weeks of anticipation and waiting.
Within hours of airing, hundreds of you started sharing your reactions to the five-part series focusing on Palace's remarkable story from 2010-13.
A few of you even burned the midnight oil and watched through the small hours of the morning, with some fans enjoying as the background to a late-night shift, some watching overseas and others committing to the cause simply to finish first.
When Eagles Dare also received positive reviews online, with its 'fascinating perspective' and 'genuinely enjoyable' storytelling praised and one saying the documentary is "clearly a series born from the love of Palace."
In a complimentary review, fanzine Five Year Plan write:
Similarly, PA Media and Express Sport reporters George Sessions and Sam Smith said:
Happy #WhenEaglesDare Day 🦅 It really is wonderful viewing. An emotional series which has many light and funny moments, well put together with retrospective interviews that tell the story brilliantly. One for all fans but particularly poignant for Crystal Palace supporters #cpfc— George Sessions (@GeorgeSessions) June 4, 2021
I have spent the last 10 days watching, re-watching, reminiscing and often getting emotional while watching When Eagles Dare - launching on 4/6.— Sam Smith (@SamSmiths_) May 29, 2021
It's fantastic, and touches on the human stories that sports documentaries often fail to do.
Once the series went live, fans got stuck in. Perhaps most notable was Yannick Bolasie, who not only features in When Eagles Dare, but was gripped while watching it, too.
When Eagles 🦅 Dare @CPFC ❤️💙— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) June 3, 2021
Had to watch this with my mumzyyy ❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/HTnNS30EAk
Still going 😂🦅 #WhenEaglesDare pic.twitter.com/UQQ6aJICkV— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) June 4, 2021
Yeah, he really enjoyed it.
June 3, 2021
Other supporters shared their excitement and enjoyment, with a few reactions selected below:
When Eagles Dare was superb— Benj (@Beniesta_) June 4, 2021
Crystal Palace are a very special club made up of very special people ❤️💙
Getting on a train to Brighton. No better time to start...#WhenEaglesDare pic.twitter.com/bpDAXMQSDL— Mark Coughlan (@coffers83) June 4, 2021
Just finished when eagles dare its probably one of the best things I've ever watched— Luke 🇨🇺🇳🇬 (@luke_CPFC123) June 4, 2021
At work and watching #WhenEaglesDare on @PrimeVideo #cpfc pic.twitter.com/iThcIF3lqM— Tom Samuel (@Tjsam1000) June 3, 2021
HERE WE GO !!!! #CPFC #WhenEaglesDare pic.twitter.com/gxZWq0Q6QJ— CP (@cp_cpfc) June 3, 2021
Got up at 4am to sneak a couple of episodes in before the kids wake up. At least it is the weekend here #cpfc— Oisin (@OisinDubai) June 3, 2021
本日より、2010年〜2013年までのパレスの歴史を追ったドキュメンタリー作品"鷹達の敢行"がAmazon Primeにて配信されています🎥— クリスタル・パレス ジャパン🇯🇵(CPFC Japan 🇯🇵) (@CPFC_Japan) June 4, 2021
パレスファン・サポーターの皆さんはもちろん、他チームサポーターの方も視聴いただけると幸いです！
今日から中の人も早速チェックしようと思います☺️ https://t.co/OcfzG3IV5V pic.twitter.com/Ez40gEFR4w
Is it possible to have goosebumps for 50 minutes straight? https://t.co/NELkopfQJe— amesy (@cpfcames) June 3, 2021
Finally, a word from the Palace figures most closely involved in bringing When Eagles Dare to our screens: Sean Webb, Chris Grierson and James Woodroof:
The emotions of seeing the reactions to this today are insane... As a Palace fan, to have made this... it’s very hard to put into words this feeling.— seanwebb13 (@seanwebb13) May 17, 2021
Now I just hope the reactions to the series match the trailer hype! @primevideosport @CPFC https://t.co/DKePQvz9Zo
Can't wait for you all to see it 😁 🦅 https://t.co/NyxEcL2wW8— Chris Grierson (@chrisgrierson) May 17, 2021
You can now watch the #cpfc docuseries— JBFW (@jbfwoodroof) June 4, 2021
Hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it https://t.co/H5O5uqJJ2R
