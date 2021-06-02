Crystal Palace End of Season Awards 2021: All you need to know and how to watch

The Crystal Palace End of Season Awards air on Thursday, 3rd June at 19:00 BST to reveal the winners of a range of accolades across the club, and you watch them revealed for free.

The show will be broadcast for free, meaning you can be the first to find out the various winners and hear their reactions.

The full awards event will begin at 19:00 and lasts roughly 35 minutes. You can watch it for free via Facebook and YouTube – simply click here for Facebook or here for YouTube before 7pm!

Find out who wins…

Under-18 Player of the Season

Under-23 Player of the Season

PFA Community Champion

Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution

Players’ Player of the Season

Goal of the Season

Women’s Player of the Season

Player of the Season

Winners will also be confirmed live across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and Palace's social media channels.

Last season, Jordan Ayew enjoyed a clean sweep at the awards ceremony, being named Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, and collecting Goal of the Season for his Boxing Day effort against West Ham United.

Make sure to join us and tune-in from 7pm on Thursday!

