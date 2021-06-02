Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Crystal Palace End of Season Awards 2021: All you need to know and how to watch

8 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace End of Season Awards air on Thursday, 3rd June at 19:00 BST to reveal the winners of a range of accolades across the club, and you watch them revealed for free.

The show will be broadcast for free, meaning you can be the first to find out the various winners and hear their reactions.

The full awards event will begin at 19:00 and lasts roughly 35 minutes. You can watch it for free via Facebook and YouTube – simply click here for Facebook or here for YouTube before 7pm!

Find out who wins…

  • Under-18 Player of the Season
  • Under-23 Player of the Season
  • PFA Community Champion
  • Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution
  • Players’ Player of the Season
  • Goal of the Season
  • Women’s Player of the Season
  • Player of the Season

Winners will also be confirmed live across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and Palace's social media channels.

Last season, Jordan Ayew enjoyed a clean sweep at the awards ceremony, being named Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, and collecting Goal of the Season for his Boxing Day effort against West Ham United.

Make sure to join us and tune-in from 7pm on Thursday!

READ NEXT: When and how to watch Crystal Palace internationals at Euro 2020

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Murray reflects on his time at Palace and reveals post-retirement plans

31 May 2021

Former Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray recently announced that he has retired from football aged 37, bringing an end to an almost 20-year career.

Read full article

Club News

Glenn Murray retires from football

31 May 2021

Former Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray has announced his retirement from football after a 19-year career.

Read full article

Club News

‘The smallest virus could have killed me’: Palace fan Geoff Hill shares leukaemia story

29 May 2021

Crystal Palace supporter Geoff Hill did not know he had leukaemia when visiting Selhurst Park in 2017. Here, in his own words, he tells the story from a unique home match and through a four-year...

Read full article

Club News

Reviewing Palace's ZDS-winning '91 shirt

26 May 2021

In every 2020/21 matchday programme, we reviewed some of the best - and worst - Crystal Palace kits ever produced.

Read full article

View more