Head of Sport Science Scott Guyett recognised for decade’s service

Crystal Palace’s Head of Sport Science and Strength & Conditioning Scott Guyett has been recognised for over a decade’s service to the club as a recipient of the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution.

Guyett, who has been with the club since 2010, has played an instrumental role with the coaching staff throughout his time in south London.

The Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution is decided by Chairman Steve Parish and is given to those figures who have given the most to the club in recent history. Previous recipients are Mile Jedinak (2020) and Julian Speroni (2019).

Awarding Guyett the accolade, Parish said: “Sometimes at football clubs there are lots of people who get the plaudits, get in front of the cameras and are told how great they are. Other people sit in the background and we all know do the work that enables us to do the things we do. Since I’ve been here one of those people is Scotty.

“I want to give you an award from me to thank you from the football club for all of the things you do.”

Guyett said: “I’m a bit taken aback, to be honest. I was making a few jokes with the players beforehand that I was getting an award but had absolutely no idea that there was one coming my way. [It was] a lovely surprise.

“It’s been an incredible 10-and-a-half-years. So much has happened, I’ve experienced so much – so many ups and downs, different managers, different players. It’s been thoroughly enjoyable.”

Below, Christian Benteke and Luka Milivojevic pay tribute to a key member of staff:

Benteke said: “I think Scotty is a great guy. He always tries to put a good mood in the dressing room and even during the warmup. He always has a smile on his face and, since I’ve been here, he’s always been good with me. He’s a great guy.

“It’s great because he knows the players. Sometimes when we need maybe to stay in because we don’t feel 100% to train, he’ll understand because he knows each of us. He’s also been a player so the approach is easier for him to understand what we need or don’t need.”

Milivojevic added: “Scotty is one I must say who is a very, very, very positive person. Every morning he’s there with a smile. I think he’s doing his job with pleasure. We players, since I arrived, I always see him in good shape, in positive shape. For us as a club it’s great we have this kind of person.

“He is the person who goes into details. With every manager I had since I arrived, he did his job in different ways but he was always there for the team doing everything he has in his power. I think we have to be very happy that we have him.”

Watch the full End of Season Awards show below!