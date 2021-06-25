Skip to site footer
Crystal Palace launch new PUMA training wear for 21/22

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace have launched their PUMA training wear for the 21/22 season, modelled by first-team players Tyrick Mitchell and Jairo Riedewald.

The stylish new collection comes in stripped-back versions in both red (coaches collection) and blue (players collection), and will be worn by the first-team, Women and Academy players throughout the week in training.

For you, the shirts are an eye-catching new look for summer gym sessions and the jackets and sweatshirts mean you can rep club colours on those more British of summer evenings…

The entire training range is now available to buy both online and in-store at Palace’s three Club Shops. It is the perfect way to get set for 21/22 or to get ahead of the crowd in prepping your new matchday outfit, so check out the new designs here!

