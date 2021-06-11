Skip to site footer
Crystal Palace to face Charlton in pre-season friendly

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will host Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, 27th July in a pre-season friendly.

Palace will take on the Addicks at Selhurst Park at 19:00 BST as they prepare for the 2021/22 Premier League season, which kicks-off just over a fortnight later on 14th August.

Charlton finished seventh in League One last season, missing out on a play-off spot on goal difference. The two sides haven’t met competitively since Palace’s 4-1 League Cup triumph in 2015, also at Selhurst Park. They last played a friendly in summer 2020, which ended in a 3-0 Palace win.

Ticket and broadcast information for this clash will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels.

Details regarding further friendlies will also be announced shortly.

