Crystal Palace to participate in 21/22 Papa John’s Trophy

7 Hours ago

A Crystal Palace Under-21 team will participate in the 2021/22 English Football League Trophy as one of 16 invited teams from the top-flight.

The tournament, also known as the Papa John’s Trophy, is open to all 48 clubs in England’s third and fourth tiers, and includes 16 Under-21 teams from clubs with Category 1 Academies in the top two divisions.

Club News

Full Crystal Palace price list for 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League

22 June 2021

In 20/21, both Palace’s Under-18s and Under-23s enjoyed landmark seasons in their first campaigns as Category 1 sides, with Shaun Derry’s U23s earning promotion through the play-offs and Paddy McCarthy’s U18s finishing second in the U18 Premier League South.

This season’s Papa John’s Trophy will be split into a northern and southern section, with details of the Round One draw shown below.

Palace will be placed into a southern section group against three sides from League One and Two. These groups are predetermined.

Palace will partake in the competition along with fellow Premier League sides such as Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Arsenal.

How can I follow the draw?

The draw will be made live on Sky Sports at 16:30 BST on Thursday, 24th June.

Confirmation of Palace’s opponents will be made on the club’s official website and app, and shared across our social media channels.

Who could Palace face?

The southern section is comprised of eight groups of four teams. Palace will become the fourth side in one of the below groups:

Group A

  • Colchester United
  • Gillingham
  • Ipswich Town

Group B

  • AFC Wimbledon
  • Portsmouth
  • Sutton United

Group C

  • Milton Keynes Dons
  • Burton Albion
  • Wycombe Wanderers

Group D

  • Forest Green Rovers
  • Northampton Town
  • Walsall

Group E

  • Exeter City
  • Bristol Rovers
  • Cheltenham Town

Group F

  • Swindon Town
  • Newport County
  • Plymouth Argyle

Group G

  • Crawley Town
  • Charlton Athletic
  • Leyton Orient

Group H

  • Oxford United
  • Cambridge United
  • Stevenage

Full fixture details will be confirmed across club channels shortly.

