Fixture News

Palace to play Ipswich Town in pre-season friendly

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will travel to Ipswich Town on Saturday, 24th July for a pre-season friendly.

The Eagles will take on the League One side at Portman Road at 15:00 BST as they continue their preparations for the 2021/22 Premier League opener against Chelsea on 14th August.

The Tractor Boys finished 9th in League One last season, narrowly missing out on a play-off spot – they haven’t faced Palace since a League Cup clash at Selhurst Park in 2017, when two late James McArthur goals saw the hosts’ progress.

Ticket and broadcast information for this clash will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels. Details regarding further friendlies will also be announced shortly.

READ NEXT: Key dates for Palace's 21/22 season

