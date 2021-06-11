Skip to site footer
Pre Season

Palace to kick-off pre-season against Portsmouth

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will get their pre-season fixtures underway with a friendly against Portsmouth at 12pm BST on Friday, 16th July.

Pre Season

Crystal Palace to face Charlton Athletic in pre-season friendly

13 Hours ago

The Eagles will take on the League One side in a behind-closed-doors fixture at St. George’s Park, the FA's national football centre which also plays home to England’s teams.

This announcement follows earlier confirmation that Palace will host Charlton Athletic on July 27th.

Portsmouth missed out on the League One play-off places by just two points last season, and will line-up against Palace for the first time in almost 10 years, their last meeting coming in the 11/12 Championship.

Broadcast information for this clash will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels. Details regarding further friendlies will also be announced shortly.

READ NEXT: Follow the Eagles through Euro 2020

