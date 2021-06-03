Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

When Eagles Dare guide: Everything you need to know

3 Hours ago

When Eagles Dare is a five-part documentary series that predominantly looks back at Crystal Palace’s 2012/13 season - launching tomorrow (Friday 3rd) on Amazon Prime Video. All you need to know on it can be found below.

In order to understand the significance of this season, you have to look back a few years to 2009/10. The club had been put into administration in early 2010 due to financial issues and was deducted 10 points.

This points deduction meant that Palace went from relative mid-table safety right into the depths of a Championship relegation battle. 

Club News

Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare to launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

6 May 2021

That season culminated in a match against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day, who were also in the relegation scrap. The Eagles needed to avoid defeat to secure safety and they did just that with a 2-2 draw in one of the most pivotal games in the club’s history.

Despite surviving on the pitch, the club faced liquidation due to its financial problems and because no one was willing to buy Selhurst Park - the club’s stadium.

Fan protests outside Lloyds Bank and at Selhurst Park forced the administrators' hand as supporters and businessmen Steve Parish, Martin Long, Stephen Browett and Jeremy Hosking all stepped forward as part of the CPFC 2010 consortium to purchase the stadium and save the club in the 11th hour.

Given how close Palace came to being liquidated, what followed next was unprecedented. Two years on from the administration, a film crew followed the club and documented the 2012/13 season. When Eagles Dare is a culmination of that material and Palace TV's present-day interviews with the staff and players involved.

Who’s involved?

In five action-packed episodes, you’ll hear from a range of Palace characters from the boardroom to the dressing room.

Along with insight from members of the CPFC 2010 Consortium, you’ll also hear from the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Mile Jedinak, Jonny Williams, Damien Delaney and many more Palace legends who featured along the way from 2010-2013. 

Not only do you hear interviews from the time alongside contemporary interviews to accompany them, you'll also hear Dougie Freedman and Ian Holloway’s unique perspectives too on their time managing the club.

How to watch

When Eagles Dare is available from 00:01 BST on Friday 4th June exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Prime members will be able to watch When Eagles Dare anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the TalkTalk TV set-top box, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV or online here.

In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just £7.99 a month or £79 per year.

New customers can find out more here and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

Check out the trailer below!

READ NEXT: Hodgson 'fascinated' by 'must-watch' When Eagles Dare docuseries

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Trailer for When Eagles Dare docuseries released

17 May 2021

The trailer for Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare has been released, and you can watch it below.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson 'fascinated' by 'must-watch' When Eagles Dare docuseries

7 May 2021

Roy Hodgson expressed his eagerness to watch recently announced Crystal Palace documentary When Eagles Dare, which launches on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th.

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare to launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

6 May 2021

The brand-new Crystal Palace Football Club docuseries, When Eagles Dare, will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on June 4th.

Read full article

Club News

Bobby Kellard: 1943-2021

11 January 2021

The club is sad to share the news that former player Bobby Kellard has passed away aged 77. He had been unwell for some time.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Crystal Palace End of Season Awards 2021: All you need to know and how to watch

19 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace End of Season Awards air on Thursday, 3rd June at 19:00 BST to reveal the winners of a range of accolades across the club, and you watch them revealed for free.

Read full article

Club News

Murray reflects on his time at Palace and reveals post-retirement plans

31 May 2021

Former Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray recently announced that he has retired from football aged 37, bringing an end to an almost 20-year career.

Read full article

Club News

Glenn Murray retires from football

31 May 2021

Former Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray has announced his retirement from football after a 19-year career.

Read full article

Club News

‘The smallest virus could have killed me’: Palace fan Geoff Hill shares leukaemia story

29 May 2021

Crystal Palace supporter Geoff Hill did not know he had leukaemia when visiting Selhurst Park in 2017. Here, in his own words, he tells the story from a unique home match and through a four-year...

Read full article

View more