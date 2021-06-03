When Eagles Dare guide: Everything you need to know

When Eagles Dare is a five-part documentary series that predominantly looks back at Crystal Palace’s 2012/13 season - launching tomorrow (Friday 3rd) on Amazon Prime Video. All you need to know on it can be found below.

In order to understand the significance of this season, you have to look back a few years to 2009/10. The club had been put into administration in early 2010 due to financial issues and was deducted 10 points.

This points deduction meant that Palace went from relative mid-table safety right into the depths of a Championship relegation battle.

That season culminated in a match against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day, who were also in the relegation scrap. The Eagles needed to avoid defeat to secure safety and they did just that with a 2-2 draw in one of the most pivotal games in the club’s history.

Despite surviving on the pitch, the club faced liquidation due to its financial problems and because no one was willing to buy Selhurst Park - the club’s stadium.

Fan protests outside Lloyds Bank and at Selhurst Park forced the administrators' hand as supporters and businessmen Steve Parish, Martin Long, Stephen Browett and Jeremy Hosking all stepped forward as part of the CPFC 2010 consortium to purchase the stadium and save the club in the 11th hour.

Given how close Palace came to being liquidated, what followed next was unprecedented. Two years on from the administration, a film crew followed the club and documented the 2012/13 season. When Eagles Dare is a culmination of that material and Palace TV's present-day interviews with the staff and players involved.

Who’s involved?

In five action-packed episodes, you’ll hear from a range of Palace characters from the boardroom to the dressing room.

Along with insight from members of the CPFC 2010 Consortium, you’ll also hear from the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Mile Jedinak, Jonny Williams, Damien Delaney and many more Palace legends who featured along the way from 2010-2013.

Not only do you hear interviews from the time alongside contemporary interviews to accompany them, you'll also hear Dougie Freedman and Ian Holloway’s unique perspectives too on their time managing the club.

How to watch

When Eagles Dare is available from 00:01 BST on Friday 4th June exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members will be able to watch When Eagles Dare anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the TalkTalk TV set-top box, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV or online here.

In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just £7.99 a month or £79 per year.

New customers can find out more here and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

