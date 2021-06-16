Skip to site footer
Fixture News

Palace's Premier League fixtures announced for 2021/22

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's full fixture schedule for the 2021/22 Premier League season has been released, with the Eagles kick-starting their campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 14th August.

Palace host Brentford in the first home game of the season at Selhurst Park, before travelling across the capital to face West Ham United at the London Stadium. They then face a tricky duo of Tottenham Hotspur - making it four fixtures against London opposition to start the season - and Liverpool at Anfield.

Sync Crystal Palace's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures to your phone calendar

3 Hours ago

Next up comes Brighton & Hove Albion on September 25th at Selhurst Park, with the return trip at the Amex coming on January 15th.

Palace's Christmas period is set to be as busy as ever, with a trip to the Tottenham Hotpsur Stadium for the traditional Boxing Day fixture after facing Leeds United and Manchester United in quick succession at the start of the month.

The end of the season sees a trip to Villa Park on May 15th, followed by a final day clash with Manchester United at Selhurst on May 22nd.

There are four midweek fixtures built into the calendar, including the trip to Leeds on Tuesday, November 30th. Two matches follow under the lights at Selhurst in December, against Southampton on Tuesday, December 14th and Norwich City on Tuesday, December 28th, with the reverse fixture against the Canaries on Tuesday, February 8th.

Remember, you can secure your seat for every home fixture with Season Ticket renewals still open - or why not make your return to Selhurst Park even more special with a Seasonal Premium package?

Every Palace fixture is added automatically to the Palace app, including friendlies! You can download it for free here. Please note, all fixtures are subject to change.

Crystal Palace 2021/22 fixtures

August

Saturday, 14th: Chelsea (A)

Saturday, 21st: Brentford (H)

Saturday, 28th: West Ham United (A)

September

Saturday, 11th: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday, 18th: Liverpool (A)

Saturday, 25th: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

October

Satuday, 2nd: Leicester City (H)

Saturday, 16th: Arsenal (A)

Saturday 23rd: Newcastle United (H)

Saturday, 30th: Manchester City (A)

November

Saturday, 6th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday, 20th: Burnley (A)

Saturday, 27th: Aston Villa (H)

Tuesday, 30th: Leeds United (A)

December

Saturday, 4th: Manchester United (A)

Saturday, 11th: Everton (H)

Tuesday, 14th: Southampton (H)

Saturday, 18th: Watford (A)

Sunday, 26th: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Tuesday, 28th: Norwich City (H)

January

Saturday, 1st: West Ham United (H)

Saturday, 15th: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday, 22nd: Liverpool (H)

February

Tuesday, 8th: Norwich City (A)

Saturday, 12th: Brentford (A)

Saturday, 19th: Chelsea (H)

Saturday, 26th: Burnley (H)

March

Saturday, 5th: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday, 12th: Manchester City (H)

Saturday, 19th: Newcastle United (A)

April

Saturday, 2nd: Arsenal (H)

Saturday, 9th: Leicester City (A)

Saturday, 16th: Everton (A)

Saturday, 23rd: Leeds United (H)

Saturday, 30th: Southampton (A)

May

Saturday, 7th: Watford (H)

Sunday, 15th: Aston Villa (A)

Sunday 22nd: Manchester United (H)

To sync all of these fixtures direct to your calendar, click here now!

CPFC_Fixtures_Web_Banner-Calendar.jpg


