Dave Reddington departs Crystal Palace

Dave Reddington has left his role as first-team coach at Crystal Palace and joined Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF).

Reddington became first-team coach under Roy Hodgson in 2018, having first joined the club in 2004. He worked with the Academy for four years before taking on a role with Watford.

He returned to south London in 2013, becoming Under-23s assistant coach for two seasons.

Dave has played a key role on the coaching staff throughout his time with Palace, both with the Academy and first-team, and everyone at the club wishes him the best for his future endeavours.