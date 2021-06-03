Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Academy

Top scorer David Omilabu earns Under-18 Player of the Season

6 Hours ago

David Omilabu has been named Crystal Palace’s Under-18 Player of the Season after a sensational campaign as the Academy side’s top scorer.

Omilabu netted a remarkable 21 goals from 19 appearances with the Under-18s, and also bagged two for the Under-23s after making the step up.

Development

Reece Hannam wins Crystal Palace Under-23 Player of the Season 2020/21

6 Hours ago

He even scored the crucial final penalty in a tense shootout which saw the U23s earn promotion against Sunderland in the play-off final at Selhurst.

With the Under-18s, Omilabu was instrumental in the Eagles finishing runners-up in their first season at Category 1 level. The lads missed winning the U18 Premier League South on goal difference alone, but Omilabu’s 21 goals made him joint-top scorer across the division.

After collecting the trophy from U23s assistant manager Stephen Rice, 18-year-old Omilabu said: “Us not winning the league hurt a bit, but this kind of softens the blow. Getting highest goal scorer as well helps.

“My hunger to succeed and to score goals and help the team [has been motivation this season].

“[I’d like to thank] all the coaches: Paddy [McCarthy], [Darren] Powelly, Shaun Derry and Stephen for helping me grow this season. And thanks to all the S&C [Strength & Conditioning] coaches for making me the player I am today.”

Before presenting Omilabu with his trophy, Rice said: “All of the Under-18s have done the club really, really proud.

“The hardest thing to do in football is to put the ball in the net and the U18s had a player this year who couldn't stop doing that.”

Watch the full End of Season Awards show below!

End of Season awards watch banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Find out every winner from Crystal Palace’s End of Season Awards

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. presented eight awards to eight figures from the club at its End of Season Awards, with Vicente Guaita earning the Player of the Season accolade.

Read full article

First Team

Double awards for Guaita after dominating Player of the Season vote

5 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita has added a second award to his name this evening as he scooped Crystal Palace Player of the Season for 2020/21 with a sweeping share of the vote.

Read full article

Women

Bianca Baptiste scoops Utilita Women’s Player of the Season

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s top scorer Bianca Baptiste has been named Utilita Women’s Player of the Season for her ruthless campaign in front of goal throughout 2020/21.

Read full article

Club News

Head of Sport Science Scott Guyett recognised for decade’s service

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s Head of Sport Science and Strength & Conditioning Scott Guyett has been recognised for over a decade’s service to the club as a recipient of the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding...

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Scott Banks and Sion Spence earn international call-ups

25 May 2021

Scott Banks has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Read full article

Academy

Runners-up: How Palace Under-18s stormed their first Category 1 season

15 May 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s came agonisingly close to winning the U18 Premier League South title, after losing out on goal difference to Fulham on Saturday.

Read full article

Academy

Hodgson: Academy players have chance to follow Wan-Bissaka and Mitchell

7 May 2021

Roy Hodgson was willing to commend the club's talented Academy prospects in his pre-Sheffield United press conference, saying there are some who could follow the footsteps of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and...

Read full article

Academy

Explained: How U18s could win league and U23s' next play-off step

7 May 2021

Crystal Palace’s Under-18s and Under-23s have everything still to play for as the season nears its end – we’ve got all the details you need to know below.

Read full article

View more