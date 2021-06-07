Every result from the International Eagles

It's set to be a busy summer for Palace first-team and Academy players alike, as the international Eagles represent their national teams - and you can keep up to date with how they get on below!

Palace have four players at this summer's delayed European Championships: Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke represent Belgium, while Patrick van Aanholt and Wayne Hennessey are in the Netherlands and Wales squads respectively.

Cheikhou Kouyate is with the Senegal squad while Jordan Ayew is representing Ghana in a series of international friendlies.

It's also a busy period for Palace's Academy prospects, with Scott Banks and Sion Spence recieving international recognition. Banks played twice for Scotland Under-21s while Spence started for Wales Under-21s.

Tayo Adaramola and Fionn Mooney have also been called up to the Republic of Ireland Under-19s training camp.

See how the boys are getting on below!

Belgium - Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi

International Friendlies:



Belgium 1-1 Greece - Thursday, 3rd June. Batshuayi came on as a half-time substitution, while Benteke was an unused substitute.

Belgium 1-0 Croatia - Sunday, 6th June. Both were unused substitutes.

European Championships:

Belgium v Russia - Saturday, 12th June (20:00).

Denmark v Belgium - Thursday, 17th June (17:00).

Finland v Belgium - Monday, 21st June (20:00).

Wales - Wayne Hennessey

International Friendlies:

France 3-0 Wales - Wednesday, 2nd June. Hennessey was an unused substitute

Wales 0-0 Albania - Saturday, 5th June. Hennessey played 90 minutes, keeping a clean sheet.

European Championship:

Wales v Switzerland - Saturday 12th June (14:00).

Turkey v Wales - Wednesday, 16th June (17:00).

Italy v Wales - Sunday, 20th June (17:00).

Netherlands - Patrick van Aanholt

International Friendlies:

Netherlands 2-2 Scotland - Wednesday, 2nd June.

Netherlands 3-0 Georgia - Sunday, 6th June.

European Championships:

Netherlands v Ukraine - Sunday, 13th June (20:00).

Netherlands v Austria - Thursday, 17th June (20:00).

North Macedonia v Netherlands - Monday, 21st June (17:00).

Ghana - Jordan Ayew

Morocco v Ghana - Tuesday, 8th June (20:00).

Ghana v Ivory Coast - TBC.

Senegal - Cheikhou Kouyate

Senegal 3-1 Zambia - Saturday, 5th June. Kouyate came on as an 83rd minute substitute.

Senegal v Cape Verde - Tuesday, 8th June (13:00).

Wales Under-21s - Sion Spence

Wales 0-0 Moldova - Friday, 4th June. Spence was sent off in the 73rd minute for a second bookable offence.

Scotland Under-21s - Scott Banks

Scotland 1-2 Northern Ireland - Wednesday, 2nd June. Banks played the full 90 minutes.

Scotland 3-2 Northern Ireland - Saturday, 5th June. Banks played the full 90 minutes.

