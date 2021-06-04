Skip to site footer
Mooney and Adaramola latest Academy prospects with international nods

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s pair Tayo Adaramola and Fionn Mooney have been called up to a Republic of Ireland Under-19 training camp.

The two Academy prospects will join Head Coach Tom Mohan for a four-day camp in Ireland with 29 other players.

They have both played internationally before, with Adaramola featuring for Ireland, his country of birth, when he started all three Under-17 European Championship qualifiers. Mooney has represented England Under-17s and is eligible for Wales, too.

Club News

Crystal Palace documentary When Eagles Dare: best fan reaction and reviews

8 Hours ago

They join Scott Banks and Sion Spence as Academy prospects to receive international nods lately.

Adaramola, an exciting defender, played 24 times for the U18s in 2020/21, a crucial part of their title charge in their first campaign as a Category 1 Academy. His good form was recognised by Shaun Derry, and he made three appearances for the Under-23s in their promotion winning run-in.

He signed his first professional contract in November 2020, just one month after Mooney, who featured 19 times in 20/21 for the U18s - scoring four.

So far, Scott Banks has played 90 minutes for Scotland Under-21s in a 1-2 loss against Northern Ireland and Sion Spence featured for an hour in Wales Under-21s' defeat against Ireland.

READ NEXT: Find out every winner from Crystal Palace’s End of Season Awards

