Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

When and how to watch Crystal Palace internationals at Euro 2020

3 Hours ago

The European Championships are fast approaching as football returns after the shortest of breaks, and you can kick-back for a summer of international action.

Palace have three players competing in the tournament this year: Christian Benteke (Belgium), Wayne Hennessey (Wales) and Patrick van Aanholt (Netherlands), all having been selected by their respective country for potential involvement.

Other notable names include Michy Batshuayi (Belgium), Jonny Williams (Wales), Steve Mandanda (France) and Jose Fonte (Portugal).

But with 51 games to follow in a month, it can be hard to keep up.

Below, we’ve listed when and where each Palace international could be in action, and how you can watch them live within the UK.

At times are BST.

Group stage

Saturday, June 12th

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (2pm, BBC)

Group B: Belgium v Russia (8pm, ITV)

Sunday, June 13th

Group C: Holland v Ukraine (8pm, ITV)

Wednesday, June 16th

Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm, BBC)

Thursday, June 17th

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (5pm, ITV)

Group C: Holland v Austria (8pm, BBC)

Sunday, June 20th

Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm, ITV)

Monday, June 21st

Group C: North Macedonia v Holland (5pm, ITV)

Group B: Finland v Belgium (8pm, BBC)

Should the lads proceed, the round of 16 will take place between June 26th and June 29th.

Palace could be represented from groups A-C.

Potential round of 16 fixtures

Saturday, June 26th

Group A (Wales) runner-up v Group B (Belgium) runner-up (5pm)

Game 2: Group A (Wales) winner v Group C (Netherlands) runner-up (8pm)

Sunday, June 27th

Game 3: Group C (Netherlands) winner v third-place finisher in Group D/E/F (5pm)

Game 4: Group B (Belgium) winner v third-place finisher in Group D/E/F (8pm)

Monday, June 28th

Game 6: Group F winner v third-place finisher in Group A/B/C (all) (8pm)

Tuesday, June 29th

Game 8: Group E winner v third-place finishers in Group A/B/C/D (all) (8pm)

READ NEXT: Scott Banks and Sion Spence earn international call-ups

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Scott Banks and Sion Spence earn international call-ups

25 May 2021

Scott Banks has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Read full article

First Team

Find out how the international Eagles got on over the break

31 March 2021

With the international break over, find out how all the lads performed with their national sides with our recap below.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew nets for Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory

29 March 2021

Jordan Ayew converted a first-half penalty as he inspired Ghana to a 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday evening.

Read full article

Academy

Five Academy prospects gain international recognition

23 March 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s midfielder Aidan Steele has been called up to the Northern Ireland Under-21 side for the first time, one of several Eagles youngsters recognised by their country.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hennessey joins Wales as Red Dragons seek to repeat Euro success

31 May 2021

Wayne Hennessey has been named in Wales' 26-man squad for Euro 2020, where he could add to his 95 international caps.

Read full article

First Team

Van Aanholt called up to represent Netherlands at European Championship

26 May 2021

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt has been called up to represent the Netherlands in this summer’s European Championship.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award

25 May 2021

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award - and you can get behind him by voting below!

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Anfield a fitting setting for final Palace game

23 May 2021

Roy Hodgson says Anfield was a fitting location for his final match as Crystal Palace manager, as he oversaw the final game of his four-year tenure in charge of the club.

Read full article

View more