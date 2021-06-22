Skip to site footer
Palace Fantasy Premier League price list revealed

5 Hours ago

Fantasy Premier League managers will be planning to raid south London as they learned the prices of the Eagles squad before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

As the biggest Fantasy football competition in the world returns for another season, the more than seven million players will cast their eyes towards Wilfried Zaha and co. as the team-building process begins.

After another phenomenal points haul of 136 last season, Zaha leads the way for Palace at £7.0 million, with fellow midfielder Eberechi Eze priced a £6.0 million after an impressive first season in the Premier League.

Vicente Guaita will certainly attract attention in goal, scoring 124 points last season and priced at just £4.5 million before the opener against Chelsea on 14th August. Defenders Tyrick Mitchell and Cheikhou Kouyate are just £4.5 million apiece.

There are plenty of attacking options to choose from, with Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta priced at £6.5 million, £6.0 million and £5.5 million respectively.

See below for a full list of Palace prices currently confirmed by FPL, and you can sign up to play Fantasy Premier League for free here.

Name Position 20/21 points Price (£) Price change (£)
Vicente Guaita GKP 124 4.5 -0.5
Jack Butland GKP 2 4.5 N/A
James Tomkins DEF 18 4.5 N/A
Cheikhou Kouyate DEF 82 4.5 -0.5
Jaroslaw Jach DEF 0 4.5 N/A
Nathan Ferguson DEF 0 4.5 +0.5
Tyrick Mitchell DEF 58 4.5 +0.5
Martin Kelly DEF 1 4.0 -0.5
Wilfried Zaha MID 136 7.0 N/A
Eberechi Eze MID 125 6.0 N/A
Luka Milivojevic MID 63 5.5 -0.5
Jeffrey Schlupp MID 65 5.5 N/A
Jairo Riedewald MID 64 5.0 +0.5
James McArthur MID 45 4.5 -1.0
Christian Benteke FWD 106 6.5 +1.0
Jordan Ayew FWD 70 6.0 N/A
Jean-Philippe Mateta FWD 15 5.5 N/A

