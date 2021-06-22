Palace Fantasy Premier League price list revealed

Fantasy Premier League managers will be planning to raid south London as they learned the prices of the Eagles squad before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.
As the biggest Fantasy football competition in the world returns for another season, the more than seven million players will cast their eyes towards Wilfried Zaha and co. as the team-building process begins.
After another phenomenal points haul of 136 last season, Zaha leads the way for Palace at £7.0 million, with fellow midfielder Eberechi Eze priced a £6.0 million after an impressive first season in the Premier League.
Vicente Guaita will certainly attract attention in goal, scoring 124 points last season and priced at just £4.5 million before the opener against Chelsea on 14th August. Defenders Tyrick Mitchell and Cheikhou Kouyate are just £4.5 million apiece.
There are plenty of attacking options to choose from, with Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta priced at £6.5 million, £6.0 million and £5.5 million respectively.
See below for a full list of Palace prices currently confirmed by FPL, and you can sign up to play Fantasy Premier League for free here.
|Name
|Position
|20/21 points
|Price (£)
|Price change (£)
|Vicente Guaita
|GKP
|124
|4.5
|-0.5
|Jack Butland
|GKP
|2
|4.5
|N/A
|James Tomkins
|DEF
|18
|4.5
|N/A
|Cheikhou Kouyate
|DEF
|82
|4.5
|-0.5
|Jaroslaw Jach
|DEF
|0
|4.5
|N/A
|Nathan Ferguson
|DEF
|0
|4.5
|+0.5
|Tyrick Mitchell
|DEF
|58
|4.5
|+0.5
|Martin Kelly
|DEF
|1
|4.0
|-0.5
|Wilfried Zaha
|MID
|136
|7.0
|N/A
|Eberechi Eze
|MID
|125
|6.0
|N/A
|Luka Milivojevic
|MID
|63
|5.5
|-0.5
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|MID
|65
|5.5
|N/A
|Jairo Riedewald
|MID
|64
|5.0
|+0.5
|James McArthur
|MID
|45
|4.5
|-1.0
|Christian Benteke
|FWD
|106
|6.5
|+1.0
|Jordan Ayew
|FWD
|70
|6.0
|N/A
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|FWD
|15
|5.5
|N/A