Key dates for Crystal Palace’s 2021/22 season

The Premier League released the fixtures for the 2021/22 season earlier today, here are all the key dates you need to put into your diary.
The new season kicks off on the 14th August 2021 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and concludes at Selhurst Park against Manchester United on May 22nd, with plenty of action to come in between.
But there's a lot happening before that including the ongoing European Championships, the transfer window and pre-season friendlies.
Check out the table below for all the key dates you need to add to your diary:
|Date
|Key Event
|Monday, 21st June
|Fantasy Premier League launches
|Monday, 5th July
|Palace players return to training
|Sunday, 11th July
|Euro 2020 Final
|Friday, 16th July
|Portsmouth v Palace (12:00 BST, behind closed doors)
|Friday, 23rd July
|Stevenage v Palace XI (19:00 BST)
|Tuesday, 27th July
|Palace v Charlton (19:00 BST)
|Saturday, 14th August
|Chelsea v Palace
|Saturday, 21st August
|Palace v Brentford
|Tuesday, 31st August
|Transfer Deadline Day
|Saturday, 25th September
|Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
|Sunday, 26th December
|Tottenham Hotspur v Palace
|Saturday, 1st January
|Palace v West Ham United
|Saturday, 8th January
|FA Cup Third Round
|Saturday, 15th January
|Brighton & Hove Albion v Palace
|Sunday, 27th February
|Carabao Cup Final
|Saturday, 14th May
|FA Cup Final
|Sunday, 22nd May
|Palace v Manchester United
More information on the Carabao Cup, the FA Women's Championship, the Premier League 2 Division 1 and the U18 Premier League South will be released in due course.
