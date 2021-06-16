Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Key dates for Crystal Palace’s 2021/22 season

Just now

The Premier League released the fixtures for the 2021/22 season earlier today, here are all the key dates you need to put into your diary.

The new season kicks off on the 14th August 2021 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and concludes at Selhurst Park against Manchester United on May 22nd, with plenty of action to come in between.

But there's a lot happening before that including the ongoing European Championships, the transfer window and pre-season friendlies.

Check out the table below for all the key dates you need to add to your diary:

Date Key Event
Monday, 21st June Fantasy Premier League launches
Monday, 5th July Palace players return to training
Sunday, 11th July Euro 2020 Final
Friday, 16th July Portsmouth v Palace (12:00 BST, behind closed doors)
Friday, 23rd July Stevenage v Palace XI (19:00 BST)
Tuesday, 27th July Palace v Charlton (19:00 BST)
Saturday, 14th August Chelsea v Palace
Saturday, 21st August Palace v Brentford
Tuesday, 31st August Transfer Deadline Day
Saturday, 25th September Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, 26th December Tottenham Hotspur v Palace
Saturday, 1st January Palace v West Ham United
Saturday, 8th January FA Cup Third Round
Saturday, 15th January Brighton & Hove Albion v Palace
Sunday, 27th February Carabao Cup Final
Saturday, 14th May FA Cup Final
Sunday, 22nd May Palace v Manchester United

More information on the Carabao Cup, the FA Women's Championship, the Premier League 2 Division 1 and the U18 Premier League South will be released in due course.

READ NEXT: Deadline approaching to save your Season Ticket seat

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Fixture News

Palace's Premier League fixtures announced for 2021/22

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's full fixture schedule for the 2021/22 Premier League season has been released, with the Eagles kick-starting their campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 14th August.

Read full article

Fixture News

Sync Palace's 21/22 fixtures to your phone calendar

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures have been released for the 2021/22 season, with all 38 games scheduled between August 14th and May 22nd.

Read full article

Fixture News

Palace XI to play Stevenage in pre-season friendly

15 June 2021

A Crystal Palace XI will travel to Stevenage for a pre-season friendly on Friday, 23rd July.

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace joins the Global Football Alliance

15 June 2021

Crystal Palace Football Club has today joined the Global Football Alliance, a network of 16 clubs from six continents who have united to share ideas and expertise.

Read full article

View more