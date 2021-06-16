Key dates for Crystal Palace’s 2021/22 season

The Premier League released the fixtures for the 2021/22 season earlier today, here are all the key dates you need to put into your diary.

The new season kicks off on the 14th August 2021 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and concludes at Selhurst Park against Manchester United on May 22nd, with plenty of action to come in between.

But there's a lot happening before that including the ongoing European Championships, the transfer window and pre-season friendlies.

Check out the table below for all the key dates you need to add to your diary:

Date Key Event Monday, 21st June Fantasy Premier League launches Monday, 5th July Palace players return to training Sunday, 11th July Euro 2020 Final Friday, 16th July Portsmouth v Palace (12:00 BST, behind closed doors) Friday, 23rd July Stevenage v Palace XI (19:00 BST) Tuesday, 27th July Palace v Charlton (19:00 BST) Saturday, 14th August Chelsea v Palace Saturday, 21st August Palace v Brentford Tuesday, 31st August Transfer Deadline Day Saturday, 25th September Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion Sunday, 26th December Tottenham Hotspur v Palace Saturday, 1st January Palace v West Ham United Saturday, 8th January FA Cup Third Round Saturday, 15th January Brighton & Hove Albion v Palace Sunday, 27th February Carabao Cup Final Saturday, 14th May FA Cup Final Sunday, 22nd May Palace v Manchester United

More information on the Carabao Cup, the FA Women's Championship, the Premier League 2 Division 1 and the U18 Premier League South will be released in due course.

