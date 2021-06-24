Register your interest in joining the Holmesdale singing section

Supporters wishing to join Crystal Palace’s 'singing section' in Block E of the Holmesdale Road Lower Tier 2021/22 can now register their interest.

The singing section waiting list is open to any supporter with a 21/22 Season Ticket. If you feel you are suitable and would like to become part of the section, please apply by signing up to the waiting list online here.

Please note that places will be limited and the club has the final say on which applications are successful.

21/22 Season Tickets are available to purchase on general sale - find out more details here.