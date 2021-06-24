Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

Register your interest in joining the Holmesdale singing section

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fans Selhurst Park

Supporters wishing to join Crystal Palace’s 'singing section' in Block E of the Holmesdale Road Lower Tier 2021/22 can now register their interest.

The singing section waiting list is open to any supporter with a 21/22 Season Ticket. If you feel you are suitable and would like to become part of the section, please apply by signing up to the waiting list online here.

Please note that places will be limited and the club has the final say on which applications are successful.

21/22 Season Tickets are available to purchase on general sale - find out more details here.

21-22 Season Tickets general banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Ticket News

Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets available on general sale

5 Hours ago

Limited numbers of Crystal Palace Season Tickets for the 2021/22 campaign are now available on general sale, meaning supporters who did not have a 19/20 or 20/21 Season Ticket are able to purchase.

Read full article

Academy

21/22 Papa John's trophy: All you need to know - including draw details

23 Hours ago

A Crystal Palace Under-21 team will participate in the 2021/22 English Football League Trophy as one of 16 invited teams from the top-flight.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Fantasy Premier League price list revealed

22 June 2021

Fantasy Premier League managers will be planning to raid south London as they learned the prices of the Eagles squad before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Read full article

First Team

Eagles in further action as all Palace players qualify for knockouts

22 June 2021

All four of Crystal Palace's internationals at Euro 2020 have qualified for the tournament's knockout stages, with Patrick van Aanholt, Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi each earning minutes in...

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket News

Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets available on general sale

5 Hours ago

Limited numbers of Crystal Palace Season Tickets for the 2021/22 campaign are now available on general sale, meaning supporters who did not have a 19/20 or 20/21 Season Ticket are able to purchase.

Read full article

Ticket News

Final chance to save your Season Ticket seat

1 June 2021

We’re excited to kick-off next season’s Premier League campaign with crowds in attendance – make sure you’re back where you belong by renewing your 21/22 Season Ticket and saving your seat now!

Read full article

Ticket News

Crystal Palace introduce NFC ticketing

18 May 2021

Crystal Palace have begun the roll-out of contactless technology for ticketing at Selhurst Park, meaning you’ll be able to access your tickets and enter the ground using your phone.

Read full article

Ticket News

21/22 Season Tickets open to 19/20 holders and direct debit now live

15 May 2021

Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets are now available to 20/21 and 19/20 holders and the direct debit option has also gone live. The direct debit programme will be managed in-house, with 0% interest...

Read full article

View more