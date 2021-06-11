Skip to site footer
Roy Hodgson and Geoff Thomas recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

Just now

Roy Hodgson has been awarded a CBE in the Queens’ Birthday Honours List, while former Palace captain Geoff Thomas is given an MBE.

Club News

Roy Hodgson: The south Londoner who conquered football

18 May 2021

Hodgson, who departed Selhurst Park this summer after four years in charge of the club, is rewarded for services to football, after a phenomenal career as a manager that spanned almost half a century from his first role in Sweden in 1976 to becoming coach of the England national side in 2012.

Thomas, who captained Crystal Palace to the 1990 FA Cup final and the 1991 Zenith Data Systems Cup victory at Wembley, is recognised for his charity work. After being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2003, Thomas has raised millions of pounds for charities including Cure Leukaemia.

He has announced his intention to ride the Tour de France route for a second time this summer to raise funds for Cure Leukaemia, after first completing the challenge in 2014 and raising more than £1 million.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said: “Recognition for Roy comes as no surprise given his incredible 45-year managerial career. There are few in football who deserve one of the country’s top honours more.

“Geoff was phenomenal to watch as a player and I have enjoyed getting to know him more recently. His story of beating cancer and then dedicating his life to Cure Leukaemia is truly inspiring. 

“Both Roy and Geoff have made a significant impact on the history of this club, wider football and, particularly in Geoff’s case, hugely important issues beyond sport. It is wonderful to see them awarded such prestigious honours - and I warmly congratulate them both.”

READ NEXT: Palace fan Geoff Hill shares Leukaemia story

