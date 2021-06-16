Skip to site footer
Fixture News

Sync Palace's 21/22 fixtures to your phone calendar

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures have been released for the 2021/22 season, with all 38 games scheduled between August 14th and May 22nd.

Fixture News

Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures announced for 2021/22

3 Hours ago

Palace kick-off the new campaign with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on European champions Chelsea, with a final home fixture against Manchester United awaiting in May.

You can sync the Palace fixtures directly to your phone – meaning you’ll be kept aware of every match well in advance.

By clicking here, you can select Crystal Palace and have their fixtures quickly connected directly to your personal calendar. You'll then be kept up-to-date with fixture changes and how to follow each game live from wherever you are.

Keep on top of the fixtures and sync your calendar here!

CPFC_Fixtures_Web_Banner-Calendar.jpg


