Ten of the best Palace Father's Day gifts

With Father’s Day approaching, now is the perfect time to make the most of the huge range of products on offer at the club shop – here are 10 of the best gifts available below!
Wright and Bright T-Shirt
Pay tribute to one of Palace’s greatest duos: Ian Wright and Mark Bright terrorised defences in their years together at Selhurst Park. Just £15, this retro number would make the perfect gift for re-living one of the Eagles’ greatest sides.
Super Palace T-Shirt
Be proud and Palace on the streets of south London with our range of Palace T-Shirts – and if you buy this T-Shirt and the one above, you can get both for just £20!
Retro 1990 FA Cup Final shirt
A famous day out at Wembley and a famous kit to go with it: hark back to Steve Coppell’s side with this stylish shirt, which saw Ian Wright’s cup final heroics and Palace come within seven minutes of winning the trophy.
Brxlz Selhurst Park Stadium
Fancy a challenge? You could own your very own Selhurst Park by completing this Brxlz model. All you have to do is assemble the pieces – oh, but there are 3,754 of them…
CPFC Dart Board
Wear your Palace gear to the oche and play some arrows with this Palace Dart Board. Why not get some Palace darts to accompany it?
Golf Cap Clip and Marker
Celebrate the return to the golf courses with this cap clip and magnetic ball mark, emblazoned with the Palace crest.
Pilsner Pint Glass
Whether in front of the TV or down at the pub, enjoy your favourite drink from a Palace branded pint glass
Logo Beer Mats
What better to go with a brand new Palace Pint Glass, than 10 Palace beer mats?
Scarf Wall Sticker
Working from home? Brighten up your office by emblazoning this Palace Scarf Wall Sticker above your desk, and take a little bit of the Selhurst Park atmosphere to every meeting.
Dad’s Chocolate Scarf
Everyone likes chocolate, right? Keep it simple with this bar of Palace milk chocolate – perfect for your next half-time snacks.
