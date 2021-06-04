Skip to site footer
Ten of the best Palace Father's Day gifts

Just now

With Father’s Day approaching, now is the perfect time to make the most of the huge range of products on offer at the club shop – here are 10 of the best gifts available below!

Wright and Bright T-Shirt

Pay tribute to one of Palace’s greatest duos: Ian Wright and Mark Bright terrorised defences in their years together at Selhurst Park. Just £15, this retro number would make the perfect gift for re-living one of the Eagles’ greatest sides.

Wright and Bright t-shirt.jpg

Super Palace T-Shirt

Be proud and Palace on the streets of south London with our range of Palace T-Shirts – and if you buy this T-Shirt and the one above, you can get both for just £20!

Palace and Proud t-shirt.png

Retro 1990 FA Cup Final shirt

A famous day out at Wembley and a famous kit to go with it: hark back to Steve Coppell’s side with this stylish shirt, which saw Ian Wright’s cup final heroics and Palace come within seven minutes of winning the trophy.

1990 Cup Final.jpg

Brxlz Selhurst Park Stadium

Fancy a challenge? You could own your very own Selhurst Park by completing this Brxlz model. All you have to do is assemble the pieces – oh, but there are 3,754 of them…

Brxlz Selhurst.png

CPFC Dart Board

Wear your Palace gear to the oche and play some arrows with this Palace Dart Board. Why not get some Palace darts to accompany it?

Dart board.png

Golf Cap Clip and Marker

Celebrate the return to the golf courses with this cap clip and magnetic ball mark, emblazoned with the Palace crest.

Golf Clip.jpg

Pilsner Pint Glass

Whether in front of the TV or down at the pub, enjoy your favourite drink from a Palace branded pint glass

Pint glass.jpg

Logo Beer Mats

What better to go with a brand new Palace Pint Glass, than 10 Palace beer mats?

Beer mats.jpg

Scarf Wall Sticker

Working from home? Brighten up your office by emblazoning this Palace Scarf Wall Sticker above your desk, and take a little bit of the Selhurst Park atmosphere to every meeting.

Scarf banner.jpg

Dad’s Chocolate Scarf

Everyone likes chocolate, right? Keep it simple with this bar of Palace milk chocolate – perfect for your next half-time snacks.

Chocolate bar.jpg

Find more great deals for Father's Day by clicking here.

