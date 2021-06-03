Guaita recognised by teammates with Players’ Player of the Season

Vicente Guaita has earned the recognition of his teammates after another impressive campaign earned him Crystal Palace Players’ Player of the Season.

Guaita is approaching three years as a Palace shot stopper, and enjoyed another commendable season between the sticks.

His eight league clean sheets were crucial in Palace securing a ninth successive top-flight season and at times the Spaniard could be credited with ensuring vital points thanks to his heroics at the back.

He earned three Man of the Match awards in 2020/21 (Everton away, Southampton home and Tottenham Hotspur home) but it wasn’t just supporters who recognised his efforts, with the Palace squad selecting Guaita as their very own Player of the Season.

Handing VG his award at the training ground canteen, vice captain Gary Cahill said: “Well done to him, he’s been fantastic.”

Cheered on to give a speech by the squad, Guaita responded in typical fashion, saying: “It’s easy, no? Thank you to all the people, all the mates.”

Well said, Vicente.

Watch the full End of Season Awards show below!