Double awards for Guaita after dominating Player of the Season vote

5 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita has added a second award to his name this evening as he scooped Crystal Palace Player of the Season for 2020/21 with a sweeping share of the vote.

Guaita, who played 37 times across the campaign and kept eight clean sheets, doubled his haul after collecting Players’ Player of the Season earlier.

Women

Bianca Baptiste named Crystal Palace Women's Player of the Season 2020/21

5 Hours ago

The Spanish shot stopper again played an integral role for Palace and his efforts were reflected by a 33% share of supporters’ votes.

He beat Eberechi Eze (21%) and Christian Benteke (12.1%) to the award, voted for by over 5,000 fans.

Announcing the Player of the Season winner, 20/21 manager Roy Hodgson said: “I have the honour of presenting the fans’ award and, amazingly enough, Vicente, it’s gone to you! Well done, Vicente.”

He then joked “A longer speech!” after the ‘keeper’s short and sweet effort as Players’ POTS.

“[It’s] not only me,” Guaita said. “Deano [Dean Kiely] first. Jack [Butland], Wayne [Hennessey] and Hendo [Stephen Henderson], please come up with me. The most important is [being] together. No [one person] wins the cups.”

Watch the full End of Season Awards show below!

End of Season awards watch banner 20-21.png


