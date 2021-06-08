Skip to site footer
Amazon to air When Eagles Dare spinoff with Bolasie, Yung Filly, Chunkz and more

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare has already proved a huge hit with Palace supporters and beyond, and now you can take in even more with Amazon's LIVE spinoff show airing tomorrow (Wednesday, 9th June) on streaming service, Twitch.

Club News

Crystal Palace documentary When Eagles Dare: everything you need to know - including how to watch

3 June 2021

The Amazon-produced show, which starts at 5pm BST and can be viewed for FREE by clicking here, will feature the likes of Yannick Bolasie and social media stars Yung Filly, Chunkz and W2S.

Supporters who haven’t yet watched the five-part series exclusively on Amazon Prime Video can whet their appetite and those who have can get even more from the show with the hour-long event.

When Eagles Dare charts Crystal Palace F.C.’s remarkable resurgence from financial ruin and administration in 2010, to playing in the 2013 Championship Play-Offs for promotion to the Premier League.

It launched worldwide on June 4th and has already been hugely well received across the sporting world.

Whether you’re yet to enjoy it, are halfway through or are already excited for a re-watch, make sure to join us live on Wednesday here!

Club News

Remembering each of Crystal Palace's Premier League play-off victories

4 Hours ago

The final episode of When Eagles Dare focuses almost entirely on the 2013 Championship play-off final, where Crystal Palace faced Watford.

Read full article

Club News

When Eagles Dare - all you need to know about Kagisho Dikgacoi

9 Hours ago

Kagisho Dikgacoi, affectionately known amongst players and fans as ‘KG’, is a South African midfielder who played for Crystal Palace between 2011-2014.

Read full article

Club News

When Eagles Dare - highlighting the players you don't meet on screen

14 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s resurgence from 2010-2013 can be attributed to a number of key players and staff, many of whom feature throughout each episode of When Eagles Dare.

Read full article

Club News

When Eagles Dare: Original crew explain growth from Parish interview to Amazon doc

7 June 2021

University friends and then-colleagues Dan van der Molen and Joe Mainland had modest intentions when they arrived at Selhurst Park in November 2012: to film a single-day feature with Chairman Steve...

Read full article

