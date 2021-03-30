Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Commercial

Eagles announce partnership with GAMSTOP

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace has today become the first Premier League club to partner with GAMSTOP, the UK’s free national self-exclusion scheme for online gambling.

Anyone worried about their gambling can visit the GAMSTOP website to exclude themselves from all licensed online gambling sites in the UK, for an initial period of six months, one year, or five years, by clicking here.

Users are also encouraged to seek professional help and support from treatment providers and to use GAMSTOP alongside other tools, such as blocking software to prevent them accessing gambling sites and bank blocking.

Crystal Palace will share information about the GAMSTOP service across the club’s social channels, including the women’s team, and will donate advertising collateral at Selhurst Park. GAMSTOP will provide free training to explain how the service can help vulnerable people within the local community.

GAMSTOP Registration from GAMSTOP on Vimeo.

The Club is committed to encouraging its supporters to gamble safely and in 2018 was the first Premier League to agree a partnership with the charity, BeGambleAware, teaming up to produce advertisements and promotion materials at Selhurst Park to raise awareness of the risks of gambling.

More than 195,000 people from across the UK are currently registered with GAMSTOP, with monthly sign-ups significantly higher in 2021 than 2020 as online gambling increased during lockdown. Men aged 25-34 are the most represented demographic on the database, but women also now account for more than 25% of all GAMSTOP registrants.

Fiona Palmer, CEO of GAMSTOP said: “Crystal Palace’s support will be hugely beneficial in ensuring that people who could benefit from using GAMSTOP are aware of the scheme. The pandemic has led to increased sign-ups and we are trying to ensure that anybody who is struggling with their gambling, or has a loved one experiencing problems, knows where they can access support. The support of Crystal Palace will help us extend our reach and we hope that other Premier League and women’s clubs will follow their example.”

Steve Parish, chairman of Crystal Palace, said: “We are delighted to be helping to raise awareness of this important service. Whilst most people who gamble on football do so to enhance their enjoyment of the sport, GAMSTOP gives anyone experiencing problems with their gambling a chance to regain control”.

App banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Vote for Eberechi Eze for the LFA Goal of the Season

1 Hour ago

Eberechi Eze has been nominated for the London Football Awards Goal of the Season – make sure you get behind him by voting below!

Read full article

Club News

Important: Online account information

11 Hours ago

With 2021/22 Crystal Palace Season Tickets open for renewal from 6th April we’re making sure supporters can manage their ticketing accounts online as we prepare for fans’ return to Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Find out when and where the international Eagles are in action this week

20 Hours ago

With the break almost over, there are still seven Palace internationals in action this week with their national sides – and you can find out all the details below.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Wickham brace gives U23s victory v West Brom

21 Hours ago

Connor Wickham scored twice as Palace Under-23s came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion for their first win on the road since December.

Read full article

Commercial

Commercial

Crystal Palace announce Zip partnership

2 March 2021

Crystal Palace has announced a partnership with Zip, the leading Buy Now, Pay Later provider.

Read full article

Commercial

Crystal Palace announce partnership with Sure

10 November 2020

Crystal Palace have announced a partnership with Sure, Unilever’s market-leading antiperspirant brand*, who become the club’s official training kit partner.

Read full article

Commercial

iPRO Hydrate confirmed as preferred healthy hydration drink of Crystal Palace F.C.

23 September 2020

Crystal Palace F.C. has agreed a two-year club-wide partnership with iPRO Hydrate to supply a range of healthy hydration drinks to all its players in the men’s, women’s and Academy teams.

Read full article

Commercial

Partnership with eToro extends into third season

17 September 2020

Crystal Palace FC’s successful partnership with global multi-asset investment platform eToro will continue for a third season.

Read full article

View more