Crystal Palace announce Zip partnership

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace has announced a partnership with Zip, the leading Buy Now, Pay Later provider.

Through Zip, Eagles fans will be able to split the cost of purchases through the club site over four interest-free payments. There is no minimum price to use Zip, and it can be used on any club shop orders.

For example, a supporter who buys a discounted home shirt at £30 can pay £7.50 up-front and then three interest-free payments of £7.50 fortnightly thereafter.

Zip was Founded in 2013 in Sydney to give people a flexible and fair way to purchase goods in instalments. Zip is one of the fastest-growing Buy Now, Pay Later providers in the world, with more than 5.7 million customers globally.

To use Zip, fans simply need to select Zip at the checkout to create their account and pay 25% on the day of purchase. The further three interest-free payments are due fortnightly, while your goods will be dispatched immediately.

FAQs can be read here.

READ NEXT: Kit price slashed in new Club Shop sale

Kit sale banner 20-21 Feb.jpg


