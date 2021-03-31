Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

WATCH: Ferguson v Mitchell on FIFA 21 as Palace launch official Twitch

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s brand new Twitch account got off to a flying start as Nathan Ferguson and Tyrick Mitchell battled it out on FIFA 21 – all while answering your questions!

The mind games started as soon as the pair sat down.

“Watch him – when I score a couple of goals, watch how he’ll lean forwards,” said Mitchell, who described himself as the best FIFA player in the squad.

Ferguson, who is recovering from an injury which has kept him out since signing from West Bromwich Albion last summer, was in positive spirits: “I can’t wait to be back out there. This is my debut!”

The first match – Palace v Palace, naturally – was a tight affair. Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Mitchell’s side, before Wilfried Zaha hit back for Ferguson in the second-half amidst claims of offside.

“We don’t need VAR, man,” shouted Ferguson. “This is street football!”

Mitchell started with Christian Benteke up front, while Ferguson elected to go with Jean-Philippe Mateta – although his winning goal put him in mind of his teammate: “It had a bit of Christian about it, that volley!”

Amidst the action, the two found the time to answer your questions. Ferguson spoke of his admiration for Andros Townsend – “he’s got a really good work ethic” – while Mitchell revealed the away fixture at Craven Cottage as his favourite game in a Palace shirt.

With Ferguson taking the first match 2-1, it was time for the second: Bayern Munich v PSG. While Mitchell kept to the script, Ferguson ruffled feathers by benching Robert Lewandowski in favour of Kingsley Coman up front.

Despite Mitchell’s protests, the bold managerial decision paid off when he took the lead after just three minutes. Two quick PSG goals later and Mitchell was in the driving seat – but a late equaliser saw the points shared.

Two tight matches to kick-off the Official Palace Twitch account, with plenty more to come – and the two players had a final message before signing off:

“Up the Palace!”

Follow the Crystal Palace Twitch account by clicking here, and stay tuned for more content coming soon!

Spring Fashion - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Events

Live the dream of playing at Selhurst Park

Just now

If you’ve dreamed of walking out of the tunnel at Selhurst Park, or scoring the winner at the Holmesdale End, then this is your chance – you can write your name into Selhurst Park history by taking...

Read full article

First Team

International Eagles on song with goals from Benteke and more

7 Hours ago

It was a bumper night for Palace’s internationals that saw three goals scored by three different players – including a stunning volley and a 96th minute equaliser!

Read full article

First Team

Find out how international Eagles have performed over the break

30 March 2021

With the break almost over, there is only one Palace international in action this week with their national side – but you can find out all the details for how the lads have performed below.

Read full article

Fixture News

Leicester v Crystal Palace rescheduled

30 March 2021

Leicester City v Crystal Palace has been rescheduled for Monday, 26th April, and will be shown live on TV.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

International Eagles on song with goals from Benteke and more

7 Hours ago

It was a bumper night for Palace’s internationals that saw three goals scored by three different players – including a stunning volley and a 96th minute equaliser!

Read full article

First Team

Find out how international Eagles have performed over the break

30 March 2021

With the break almost over, there is only one Palace international in action this week with their national side – but you can find out all the details for how the lads have performed below.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for Eberechi Eze for the LFA Goal of the Season

30 March 2021

Eberechi Eze has been nominated for the London Football Awards Goal of the Season – make sure you get behind him by voting below!

Read full article

First Team

Ayew nets for Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory

29 March 2021

Jordan Ayew converted a first-half penalty as he inspired Ghana to a 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday evening.

Read full article

View more