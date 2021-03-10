Skip to site footer
Statement: 21/22 Season Tickets and refund details

5 Hours ago

Following the government’s positive update on the easing of lockdown, we are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows:

  • 20/21 Season Ticket holders are now able to select what they would like to do with the remaining funds on their account relating to the final ten home games of this season, with the choice of: credit, directing the funds towards the club’s Academy or Foundation in the form of a donation, or a straight refund.  Please make your selection before 22nd March.

 

  • The price of all 21/22 Season Tickets have been frozen at 19/20 rates, with adults from £420, children from £95 and seniors from £280.

 

  • Phase 1: 20/21 Season Ticket holders have an exclusive renewal period of six weeks at the lowest rates, between 6th April – 14th May.

 

  • Phase 2: Between 15th May – 18th June, 20/21 Season Ticket holders and all 19/20 Season Ticket holders can purchase a 21/22 Season Ticket and save their seat. These prices are also frozen from the Phase 2 window in 19/20, and supporters can pay by direct debit during this window. The direct debit programme will be managed in-house, with 0% interest and no fees charged.

 

  • Phase 3: Remaining Season Tickets go on general sale from 24th June, and will also be priced as per Phase 3 pricing in 19/20. A range of Membership products which enable ticket access will also be on sale from June.

There is a possibility that some supporters may be able to attend our final home fixture at Selhurst Park, subject to Premier League decision and government guidelines. Rest assured, your choice of credit/refund/donation on your 20/21 Season Ticket will not impact your eligibility for tickets in this scenario, and 20/21 Season Ticket holders will be prioritised. More information will follow in due course.

Renewals for Seasonal Hospitality clients are also available from 6th April with prices frozen from the 19/20 season. If you’re interested in premium packages for next season, register your interest here.

Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. would like to thank all Season Ticket holders for their continued patience, loyalty and magnificent support during these unprecedented times, and we eagerly await your return to Selhurst Park.

A full FAQ can be found here, including important information about linking your web and ticket accounts.

