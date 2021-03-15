Title-chasing U18s take on Chelsea - WATCH LIVE on YouTube

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Chelsea tomorrow (Tuesday, 16th March) at 11:00 GMT as they look to continue their title charge in the U18s Premier League South – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on YouTube.

The Eagles sit second in the table in their first season as a Category 1 Academy, level on points with leaders Fulham. After a 1-0 win in October, they look to complete a double over a Chelsea side that has dominated this level in recent years – check out all the action LIVE on YouTube here.

After a comprehensive victory over West Bromwich Albion, they secured a dramatic draw at Reading last time out thanks to David Omilabu’s 96th minute equaliser.

It’s a game that won’t be short of drama – while an exciting Palace side hit seven against West Brom last time out, Chelsea have scored eight twice this season.

How can I watch?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 11:00 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk.