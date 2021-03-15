Palace's latest TV selections confirmed

The dates for the latest round of Premier League fixtures have been decided, with two Palace matches moved for TV.
Palace's next match, a trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton, will take place on a Monday evening, kicking off at 18:00 BST on 5th April.
A return to Selhurst Park sees the Eagles welcome Chelsea, now a 17:30 BST kick-off on Saturday, 10th April. Both games will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Full details for both fixtures can be found below, with UK kick-off times and TV coverage included.
|Fixture
|Date
|Kick-off (BST)
|TV
|Changed from
|Everton (A)
|Monday, 5th April
|18:00
|Sky Sports
|Saturday, 3rd April at 15:00
|Chelsea (H)
|Saturday, 10th April
|17:30
|Sky Sports
|Saturday, 10th April at 15:00