Palace's latest TV selections confirmed

3 Hours ago

The dates for the latest round of Premier League fixtures have been decided, with two Palace matches moved for TV.

Palace's next match, a trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton, will take place on a Monday evening, kicking off at 18:00 BST on 5th April.

A return to Selhurst Park sees the Eagles welcome Chelsea, now a 17:30 BST kick-off on Saturday, 10th April. Both games will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Full details for both fixtures can be found below, with UK kick-off times and TV coverage included.

Fixture Date Kick-off (BST) TV Changed from
Everton (A) Monday, 5th April 18:00 Sky Sports Saturday, 3rd April at 15:00
Chelsea (H) Saturday, 10th April 17:30 Sky Sports Saturday, 10th April at 15:00

