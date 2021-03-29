Skip to site footer
Ayew nets for Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory

8 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew converted a first-half penalty as he inspired Ghana to a 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday evening.

After missing the team’s trip to South Africa due to coronavirus restrictions, Ayew immediately made his presence felt upon his return, playing alongside brother Andre and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in a strong side.

After having an early penalty shout denied, Ayew found space in behind and raced into the visitors’ penalty area only to be brought down. This time, the referee pointed to the spot.

The Palace man picked himself up and slotted home from 12 yards to double Ghana’s lead on the night and ensure that all three points would be secure.

Ayew’s goalscoring return was the latest in a series of Palace appearances during the break – to keep track of when and where every international Eagle is playing, click here.

READ NEXT: How each Palace international is faring as Hennessey shuts-out Mexico

