Cahill reveals crucial tactic behind second successive clean sheet

Gary Cahill says Palace’s organisation and discipline earned them a well deserved point against Manchester United, after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

“It’s very pleasing, a big game for us today,” he said in his post-match interview. “I thought we played really well. We were organised, and we had to create a couple of chances for ourselves.

“My voice is gone – it’s all about talking about it, making sure we didn’t get too deep. We saw it in the first-half with the [Marcus] Rashford chance, when he got inbetween the lines and we didn’t press him. So it was important we kept the line up and worked really hard.

“It was a very good performance against a very good team.”

Palace secured a second successive clean sheet, after shutting out Fulham on Sunday.

“If the midfield play too deep or too high, there’s huge gaps and you get hurt,” Cahill explained. “We knew we had to keep the lines together. We frustrated them tonight, which is a good sign.

“When we’re organised and in a good shape, we can spring from that. Today we did it very well.

“They have got players that can unlock a game in a split second – it’s all about concentration.”

READ NEXT: Report – Palace battle to deserved point v Man Utd