Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Mateta's Brighton backheel nominated for Premier League GOTM

1 Hour ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta's audacious backheel against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for February.

The Frenchman opened the scoring against the Seagulls by cutely flicking the ball home in a double nutmeg backheel - an emphatic way to mark his debut.

You can get behind JP to help him win Premier League Goal of the Month by voting for him here any time before 18:00 GMT on Monday, 8th March.

Mateta is up against Joao Moutinho, James Ward-Prowse, Bruno Fernandes, Mo Salah, Matt Lowton, Riyad Mahrez and Takumi Minamino for the award, so needs all the support he can get.

The winner will be announced at 13:00 GMT on Friday, 12th March. In the meantime, relive that night on the coast again below...

READ NEXT: How social media reacted to Palace's late show 

Kit Mateta banner 20-21.jpeg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson: Zaha available for return v Spurs

Just now

Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha will be available to play against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, after recovering from injury.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson addresses issue of international players' quarantine rules

1 Hour ago

With international fixtures for many Premier League players on the horizon, Roy Hodgson was asked for his opinion on players leaving the country to compete for their national side while England is...

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Why early exchanges could be crucial v Spurs

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will look to make it four Premier League games unbeaten as they travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 7th March (19:15 GMT).

Read full article

Club News

Cloudy memories: Crystal Palace in the fog throughout time

22 Hours ago

Fog is rarely an issue for English football in the 21st century, with Crystal Palace not having a game postponed due to it in years.

Read full article

View more