Quiz: How many of Palace's biggest victories can you recall?

Palace take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend looking for a repeat of their 5-1 victory at the Hawthorns in December – but how many of Palace’s highest scoring victories can you remember?

A second-half brace apiece from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke saw Palace hit the Baggies for five, only the third time they had hit that total in the Premier League.

But the Eagles have had their fair share of emphatic victories over the years – in fact, the victory at the Hawthorns was the 11th time Palace have won by scoring four goals or more.

But how many of those first 10 victories can you remember? Test yourself by taking the quiz below!

