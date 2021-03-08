Skip to site footer
Find out about Klopp's swoop for Benteke and De Bruyne in Palace programme

4 Hours ago

Christian Benteke has a remarkable array of talent amongst his teammates in the Belgium national side.

Alongside the likes of Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, Benteke - and, indeed, Michy Batshuayi - competes regularly with Kevin De Bruyne.

But the frontman may once have partnered with the Manchester City midfielder in different colours under the stewardship of now-Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp.

During a feature interview in the Palace v West Brom programme - which you can pre-order here - Benteke reveals that a move from Genk to the German coach's Borussia Dortmund once arose before falling through.

He also draws upon red hot form at Aston Villa, a more frustrating spell at Liverpool, how his Congolese heritage affects him today and why he is perhaps the calmest man on most pitches.

After Benteke, Darren Ambrose recalls what he and his Palace teammates said after Freddie Sears' 'ghost goal' against Bristol City and how something uncannily similar happened again just years later.

Roy Hodgson, Steve Parish and Luka Milivojevic address fans in their regular notes, we receive an eye-opening update from Academy Director Gary Issott and recent Under-23s signing Jake O'Brien introduces himself to the "millions of people" in Croydon.

You can also enjoy a look back at one of Palace's most iconic kits, reflections on perhaps the most iconic season and hear from Palace Women's Amber Stobbs, who reveals how her own struggles as a child in football have driven her today.

All of this and more can be enjoyed this week by pre-ordering the Palace v West Brom programme here!

Please note, while we typically get programmes to you pre-match, we cannot guarantee delivery before kick-off as deliveries are controlled by a third party.

