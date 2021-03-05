Skip to site footer
Hodgson: Zaha available for return v Spurs

Just now

Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha will be available to play against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, after recovering from injury.

“He’s trained well this week,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “There’s no reason why I can’t consider him for a place in the team.

“He’s missed lots of games for us in that period of time, but he’s still come back quicker than the medical department thought might be possible because of his incredible powers of recovery.

“We’re really pleased to have him back, as well as Jeff Schlupp. It’s good to see him back as well, so that’s two of the important players we’ve been missing in the last five or six games back with us again.”

Hodgson also provided an update on Nathaniel Clyne, who remains unavailable for selection.

“The ones that are out are still out,” Hodgson said. “Nathaniel Clyne we thought would be recovered in time, but he hasn’t unfortunately… The initial prognosis was very positive. It was only a minor strain and wouldn’t take very long at all.

“It’s been more than two weeks now. The problem is that the scan didn’t show any major problems, but he still feels discomfort. I think he’ll be given a second scan to make sure nothing was missed.

“If nothing was missed, he’ll be back fairly quickly.

James McCarthy and James McArthur continue to be assessed.

READ NEXT: Spurs v Palace full match details and how to follow

First Team

Hodgson addresses issue of international players' quarantine rules

1 Hour ago

With international fixtures for many Premier League players on the horizon, Roy Hodgson was asked for his opinion on players leaving the country to compete for their national side while England is...

Read full article

First Team

Mateta's Brighton backheel nominated for Premier League GOTM

1 Hour ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta's audacious backheel against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for February.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Why early exchanges could be crucial v Spurs

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will look to make it four Premier League games unbeaten as they travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 7th March (19:15 GMT).

Read full article

Club News

Cloudy memories: Crystal Palace in the fog throughout time

22 Hours ago

Fog is rarely an issue for English football in the 21st century, with Crystal Palace not having a game postponed due to it in years.

Read full article

