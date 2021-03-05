Hodgson: Zaha available for return v Spurs

Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha will be available to play against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, after recovering from injury.

“He’s trained well this week,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “There’s no reason why I can’t consider him for a place in the team.

“He’s missed lots of games for us in that period of time, but he’s still come back quicker than the medical department thought might be possible because of his incredible powers of recovery.

“We’re really pleased to have him back, as well as Jeff Schlupp. It’s good to see him back as well, so that’s two of the important players we’ve been missing in the last five or six games back with us again.”

Hodgson also provided an update on Nathaniel Clyne, who remains unavailable for selection.

“The ones that are out are still out,” Hodgson said. “Nathaniel Clyne we thought would be recovered in time, but he hasn’t unfortunately… The initial prognosis was very positive. It was only a minor strain and wouldn’t take very long at all.

“It’s been more than two weeks now. The problem is that the scan didn’t show any major problems, but he still feels discomfort. I think he’ll be given a second scan to make sure nothing was missed.

“If nothing was missed, he’ll be back fairly quickly.

James McCarthy and James McArthur continue to be assessed.

