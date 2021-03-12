Hodgson: Clyne, Mitchell and Ferguson progressing

Roy Hodgson has confirmed his squad will not be boosted by the return of any recovering players to face West Bromwich Albion, however he did say several are progressing well and may be in-line to play following the upcoming break.

"Fortunately," Hodgson said, "no one has been added to the list, so that’s positive. But the ones who are missing are still missing: two centre-halves [Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins], Tyrick Mitchell hasn’t recovered as yet – neither has [James] McArthur and [James] McCarthy.

"Nathaniel [Clyne] is in the same boat. Again, he’s making some progress but unfortunately it's not quick enough for him to be involved at the weekend.

"I’m hoping that… the period of time we have now will see a good number of those players back again, in particular Nathaniel and Tyrick and the two Maccas. I don’t know whether that will be too early for the two centre-halves."

Hodgson offered a short update on Nathan Ferguson's fitness at the start of this month, and was able to provide further positive news on the full-back's ever-nearing recovery.

He said: "Probably next week he’ll continue with the Under-23s. He’s had no symptoms of recurrence of either the knee or thigh injury. So as long as that continues okay next week as we expect it to do, I will also be expecting him to come and join us for the last two weeks before we play again [v Everton].

"His progress is very encouraging and I’m very pleased for him. Again, he has done a good job and the medical staff have done a good job to make certain that when he comes and joins us he should be ready to go."

