Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson: Clyne, Mitchell and Ferguson progressing

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed his squad will not be boosted by the return of any recovering players to face West Bromwich Albion, however he did say several are progressing well and may be in-line to play following the upcoming break.

Quizzes

Quiz: Crystal Palace's highest-scoring games

9 Hours ago

"Fortunately," Hodgson said, "no one has been added to the list, so that’s positive. But the ones who are missing are still missing: two centre-halves [Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins], Tyrick Mitchell hasn’t recovered as yet – neither has [James] McArthur and [James] McCarthy. 

"Nathaniel [Clyne] is in the same boat. Again, he’s making some progress but unfortunately it's not quick enough for him to be involved at the weekend.

"I’m hoping that… the period of time we have now will see a good number of those players back again, in particular Nathaniel and Tyrick and the two Maccas. I don’t know whether that will be too early for the two centre-halves."

Hodgson offered a short update on Nathan Ferguson's fitness at the start of this month, and was able to provide further positive news on the full-back's ever-nearing recovery.

He said: "Probably next week he’ll continue with the Under-23s. He’s had no symptoms of recurrence of either the knee or thigh injury. So as long as that continues okay next week as we expect it to do, I will also be expecting him to come and join us for the last two weeks before we play again [v Everton].

"His progress is very encouraging and I’m very pleased for him. Again, he has done a good job and the medical staff have done a good job to make certain that when he comes and joins us he should be ready to go."

READ NEXT: Hodgson honoured with Outstanding Contribution Award at London Football Awards 

Training Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Foundation

Stobbs and Scotney: Palace player and boxer compare sports

11 March 2021

Crystal Palace Women forward Amber Stobbs and boxer Ellie Scotney took part in a #WhatAboutYou video with Palace for Life Foundation for International Women's Day recently, taking turns to ask one...

Read full article

Ticket News

Statement: 21/22 Season Tickets and refund details

10 March 2021

Following the government’s positive update on the easing of lockdown, we are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows:

Read full article

Programme

Ambrose decides top 5 Palace goals - with no room for United screamer

9 March 2021

Crystal Palace icon Darren Ambrose scored screamer after screamer in red and blue. One in particular stands out: a League Cup rocket against Manchester United. But, in his programme column for the...

Read full article

First Team

Cahill reveals which teammates could become managers

9 March 2021

This has certainly been a unique campaign and Gary Cahill’s experiences throughout highlight how difficult the task has been.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson shares expectations of 'buoyant' West Brom

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson outlined that he expects as much of a challenge from West Bromwich Albion as he would against any other Premier League side - describing the Baggies as 'buoyant'.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v West Brom full match details and how to watch on TV

10 March 2021

Crystal Palace take on West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, 13th March, and you can find out all you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill reveals which teammates could become managers

9 March 2021

This has certainly been a unique campaign and Gary Cahill’s experiences throughout highlight how difficult the task has been.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Spurs took their chances

7 March 2021

Roy Hodgson says Tottenham Hotspur’s ability to take their chances was the key factor in Palace’s 4-1 defeat.

Read full article

View more