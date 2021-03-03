Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson says clean sheet took entire team effort

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says it took a complete team performance to secure a result against Manchester United at Selhurst Park, as Palace earned back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League.

“You’re always worried before the final whistle blows,” he told Palace TV after the match, “but it would have been a cruel blow had they scored late on in the game. I really did think the performance deserved a point and I’m really proud of the players.

“I’m delighted they could do so well against a star-studded Man Utd team that’s in a very, very good run away from home – I think 20 matches unbeaten. They’re still unbeaten, but I think they would have come here tonight expecting to win.”

Hodgson praised not only his defenders for another solid performance, but the entire side.

“I was very impressed [with the defence] individually and as a group,” he said. “They’ve done exceptionally well, but they also rely – as does the goalkeeper – on what’s happening in front of them.

“I think we have to look to the two front players and see what a good job they were doing in making certain that Man Utd weren’t able to dominate us in the midfield area. In the games we’d been watching, Harry Maguire is very good when he comes out with the ball; he opens things up.

“The two full-backs are very dangerous but we dealt with them very well. I didn’t think they were swarming around our goal looking as if they were going to score any minute.”

Catch all the reaction from another determined performance on Palace TV here!

Kit sale banner 20-21 Feb.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Hodgson reveals the blueprint behind victories at Man City and Brighton

10 Hours ago

After Roy Hodgson became the first man since Steve Coppell to reach 150 matches in charge of Crystal Palace, he sat down to talk through some of his most unforgettable victories to date. In Part Two...

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson: The secrets behind first-season turnaround, and beating champions Chelsea

17 Hours ago

After Roy Hodgson became the first man since Steve Coppell to reach 150 matches in charge of Crystal Palace, he sat down to talk through some of his most unforgettable victories to date. In Part One...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Zaha close to return, Schlupp and Wickham available

2 March 2021

Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha is not far from a return to action after recovering from injury, while both Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham will be available to face Manchester United on Wednesday...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson backs potential bid for 2030 England World Cup

2 March 2021

Crystal Palace manager and former England boss Roy Hodgson has backed a potential bid to host the 2030 World Cup in England.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Ward wins landslide MOTM vote v Man Utd

2 Hours ago

Palace made it four points out of six this season against Manchester United, as they secured a hard-fought draw against the Red Devils at Selhurst Park - and you rewarded Joel Ward's all-round...

Read full article

First Team

Kouyate: Result feels like a win

3 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyate says Palace’s goalless draw with Manchester United feels like a win, as he secured another clean sheet alongside Gary Cahill in defence.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill reveals crucial tactic behind second successive clean sheet

3 Hours ago

Gary Cahill says Palace’s organisation and discipline earned them a well deserved point against Manchester United, after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Check out the Crystal Palace squad photo for 20/21

12 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace squad photo for 2020/21 has been captured and released, with senior staff and players lining-up in contemporary fashion at Copers Cope.

Read full article

View more